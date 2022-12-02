Week 13 NFL playoff picture: Bills’ win over Patriots has AFC East implications

Getty Images

The Bills’ 24-10 win over the Patriots on Thursday night had significant implications in the AFC East race, and the result is not good for New England.

The Patriots are all but out of the AFC East, and they look like long shots to make the playoffs as a wild card as well.

Here’s how the playoff race looks heading into Sunday’s games:

CURRENTLY IN

1. Chiefs (9-2) Big game coming up with the Bengals.

2. Bills (9-3) Buffalo fans are rooting for Kansas City and Miami losses, which would vault the Bills into the No. 1 line.

3. Titans (7-4) Tennessee owns the conference record tiebreaker with Baltimore.

4. Ravens (7-4) Baltimore owns the head-to-head tiebreaker over Cincinnati.

5. Dolphins (8-3) Still in good shape in the AFC East race.

6. Bengals (7-4) Cincinnati owns the head-to-head tiebreaker over the Jets.

7. Jets (7-4) Mike White gives them a better chance of staying in playoff position.

OUTSIDE LOOKING IN

8. Chargers (6-5) L.A. needs a good December to get back in it.

9. Patriots (6-6) Loss to the Bills hurt their chances significantly.

10. Colts (4-7-1) Running out of time to make a run.

11. Jaguars (4-7) Jacksonville owns the tiebreakers over the Raiders and Browns.

12. Raiders (4-7) Las Vegas owns the tiebreaker over Cleveland.

13. Browns (4-7) Cleveland owns the head-to-head tiebreaker over Pittsburgh

14. Steelers (4-7) Bad record and bad tiebreaker situation.

NO CHANCE OF GETTING IN

15. Broncos (3-8) Not mathematically eliminated, but no real chance.

16. Texans (1-9-1) Also not mathematically eliminated, but even less of a chance.