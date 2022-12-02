Week 13 NFL playoff picture: Commanders-Giants has big NFC postseason implications

Getty Images

Sunday’s biggest game in the NFC playoff picture is the Commanders against the Giants, with Washington surging and New York fading.

Early in the season the Giants looked like this year’s surprise playoff team, while the Commanders looked like they were going nowhere fast. But the Giants have collapsed just as the Commanders have turned this around, and on Sunday Washington has a chance to leapfrog New York in the playoff race.

Here’s how the playoff picture looks heading into Sunday’s games.

CURRENTLY IN

1. Eagles (10-1) Best record in football.

2. Vikings (9-2) A two-game lead for the No. 2 seed.

3. 49ers (7-4) A one-game lead in the NFC West.

4. Buccaneers (5-6) Someone has to win the terrible NFC South.

5. Cowboys (8-3) Playing great, but it won’t be easy to catch the Eagles.

6. Giants (7-4) Need to reverse their slide on Sunday.

7. Commanders (7-5) Taylor Heinicke stepping in for Carson Wentz has turned the season around.

OUTSIDE LOOKING IN

8. Seahawks (6-5) Geno Smith‘s big season could get them into the playoffs.

10. Lions (4-7) Surprisingly not out of it.

11. Packers (4-8) Green Bay owns the strength of victory tiebreaker over Carolina and the conference record tiebreaker over Arizona.

12. Cardinals (4-8) Arizona owns the head-to-head tiebreaker over Carolina.

13. Panthers (4-8) Carolina owns the head-to-head tiebreaker over New Orleans.

14. Panthers (4-8) Could still make some noise in the NFC South with a win over the Buccaneers on Monday night.

NO CHANCE OF GETTING IN

15. Rams (3-8) Worst defending Super Bowl champions ever.

16. Bears (3-9) Worst record in the NFC.