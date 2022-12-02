Zay Jones, Travis Etienne, Darrell Henderson questionable for Jaguars

Getty Images

The Jaguars got a big game from wide receiver Zay Jones last weekend, but they aren’t sure he’ll be on the field against the Lions this weekend.

Jones is listed as questionable for the matchup with the NFC North club. Jones was limited in practice all week with a chest injury.

The Jaguars also listed running back Travis Etienne as questionable. Etienne is dealing with a foot injury, but he and head coach Doug Pederson have both expressed confidence that he’ll play all week.

Another running back was added to the injury report Friday. Darrell Henderson is questionable after missing practice with an illness. Henderson has not played for the Jaguars since being claimed off of waivers from the Rams last week.

Safety Andre Cisco (shoulder) is the only other player on the injury report. He’s in the questionable group as well.