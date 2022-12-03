Chiefs add Joe Thuney to injury report, list him as questionable

Getty Images

The Chiefs made left guard Joe Thuney a late addition to their injury report for Sunday’s game against the Bengals.

The team announced on Saturday that Thuney is now listed as questionable for the rematch of the teams that advanced to last year’s AFC Championship Game. Thuney has an ankle injury.

Thuney missed last Sunday’s win over the Rams, but was a full participant in practice all of this week. Nick Allegretti started in Thuney’s place last weekend.

Safety Deon Bush is the only other Chiefs player listed as questionable. He has an elbow injury. Wide receiver Kadarius Toney was ruled out with a hamstring injury.