Chiefs haven’t won in Cincinnati since 1984

USA TODAY Sports

During Friday’s PFT Live, I had a pop quiz for Peter King.

When was the last time the Chiefs beat the Bengals?

If you’ve read the title to this item, you already know the answer. It last happened in 1984. It was Peter’s first year of covering the Bengals, only the second NFL game he ever worked.

Todd Blackledge vs. Ken Anderson. The Chiefs won, 27-22.

Six times since then, the Bengals have won every time. In 1987, 30-27 in overtime. In 2003, 24-19. In 2008, 16-6. In 2009, 17-10. In 2015, 36-31. In 2022, 34-31.

The Bengals have won six of seven overall against the Chiefs, dating back to 2008 and including last year’s AFC Championship victory. And Joe Burrow, in only his third season, has a 2-0 record against Mahomes.

They get together Sunday afternoon at 4:25 p.m. ET. The Chiefs are 9-2. The Bengals are 7-4. If Cincinnati can continue its home winning streak against Kansas City, the Bengals will enter the conversation for the top seed in the AFC.