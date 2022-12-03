Colorado announces the arrival of Deion Sanders as head coach

Getty Images

Prime Time officially is heading to the Mountain Time Zone.

The University of Colorado has announced that Hall of Fame cornerback Deion Sanders has agreed to become the school’s new head coach.

It’s a big step up for Deion, who spent three years as the head coach at Jackson State University. He had no prior college coaching experience.

The question now becomes how long will Deion stay at Colorado before another program comes calling? If he continues to thrive as a college head coach, it’s just a matter of time before he takes his next step forward.