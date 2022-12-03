Giants activate Azeez Ojulari, Tony Jefferson from injured reserve

Getty Images

The Giants activated outside linebacker Azeez Ojulari and defensive back Tony Jefferson from injured reserve. Both players returned to practice this week after lengthy absences.

Ojulari, a second-year pro, has appeared in only two games this season. During the Giants’ game against the Bears on Oct. 2, he reinjured the calf muscle he initially hurt in training camp.

The team placed him on injured reserve Oct. 22.

Ojulari played all 17 games last season as a rookie, setting a franchise rookie-record with eight sacks.

Jefferson signed to the Giants’ practice squad Sept. 1, three days after he was released by the Ravens. He played two games as a practice squad elevation before he was signed to the roster on Oct. 8 and played against Green Bay in London the following day.

Jefferson injured his foot against the Packers, going on IR on Oct. 15.

The Giants also announced they elevated defensive tackle Vernon Butler and defensive back Zyon Gilbert from the practice squad for Sunday’s game. They signed tight end Nick Vannett off the practice squad to the active roster and waived tight end Tanner Hudson.