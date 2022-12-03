Giants add Kenny Golladay and Mark Glowinski to injury report, both questionable vs. Commanders

Posted by Michael David Smith on December 3, 2022, 12:39 PM EST
Carolina Panthers v New York Giants
The Giants have added two players to the injury report for Sunday’s game against the Commanders.

Starting right guard Mark Glowinski is now listed as questionable with a back injury, while wide receiver Kenny Golladay is questionable with an illness. Neither player was listed on Friday’s injury report.

Glowinski would be a significant loss for the Giants’ offensive line. He has started every game this season and played 99 percent of the Giants’ offensive snaps, the second-most on the team.

Golladay has been a disappointment since arriving in New York, and his loss wouldn’t make a significant differenc to the Giants’ offense.

The reeling Giants are two-point home underdogs to the Commanders in a game that will have a major impact on both teams’ playoff hopes.

