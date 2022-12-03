Giants add Kenny Golladay and Mark Glowinski to injury report, both questionable vs. Commanders

Getty Images

The Giants have added two players to the injury report for Sunday’s game against the Commanders.

Starting right guard Mark Glowinski is now listed as questionable with a back injury, while wide receiver Kenny Golladay is questionable with an illness. Neither player was listed on Friday’s injury report.

Glowinski would be a significant loss for the Giants’ offensive line. He has started every game this season and played 99 percent of the Giants’ offensive snaps, the second-most on the team.

Golladay has been a disappointment since arriving in New York, and his loss wouldn’t make a significant differenc to the Giants’ offense.

The reeling Giants are two-point home underdogs to the Commanders in a game that will have a major impact on both teams’ playoff hopes.