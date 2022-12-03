NFL fines four Cowboys for Salvation Army bucket celebration

Posted by Michael David Smith on December 3, 2022, 4:15 PM EST
New York Giants v Dallas Cowboys
Getty Images

The No Fun League strikes again.

Four Cowboys players were fined for their Thanksgiving celebration that incorporated the oversized Salvation Army bucket the NFL and the Cowboys place beyond the end zone.

Cowboys tight ends Dalton Schultz ($13,261), Jake Ferguson ($4,895), Peyton Hendershot ($3,944) and Sean McKeon ($4,994) were all fined, according to Tom Pelissero of NFL Network.

The players brought attention to the league’s Salvation Army donation drive, which is the whole reason the bucket is there, but that wasn’t enough to spare them from getting fined.

Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott said teammates would cover any fines. Technically, that would violate NFL rules, although there’s no real way for the NFL to know if a player quietly gives a teammate money to cover a fine.

8 responses to “NFL fines four Cowboys for Salvation Army bucket celebration

  3. Technically, there are a lot of rules, the vast majority of which are either randomly or selectively enforced.

  5. The fine money should be donated to the Salvation Army. Heck, fine the team an additional $50k and make a commercial of the jumping in act by showing players and Jerry jumping in with cash. Turn a fine into something good with good PR for the league.

  6. The NFL would be so much better without the owners and league employees.

    Its a shame these 2000 guys can’t get together and find a way to erase NY and the billionaires from their business.

  7. Even the stadiums don’t belong to the owners, technically they belong to the people who paid for them…..us.

    I know that I for one would be a much happier Dolphins fan if Stephen Ross wasn’t involved.

  8. yetipro says:
    December 3, 2022 at 4:20 pm
    Or, completely made up, or in NE’s case totally exaggerated or lied about to be able to sell the fake violation to the public.

