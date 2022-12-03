Odell Beckham Jr. visits Bills

Posted by Josh Alper on December 3, 2022, 6:30 PM EST
Bitcoin 2022 Conference Draws Cryptocurrency Industry Professionals And Investors To Miami
Getty Images

Wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. has taken his second free agent visit of the week.

The NFL’s daily wire on Saturday shows that Beckham has visited with the Bills. Beckham kicked off his free agent tour by meeting with the Giants late in the week and he is slated to move on to a visit with the Cowboys on Monday.

Beckham is believed to be looking for a deal that runs beyond the rest of this season and it’s unclear how much he will be able to offer any team after the extended layoff caused by the torn ACL he suffered in the Super Bowl.

With the visits taking place, answers to questions about his readiness and what kind of contract he lands are likely to be coming in the near future.

Permalink 9 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

9 responses to “Odell Beckham Jr. visits Bills

  3. The Bills don’t need him. Diggs, Davis . . . I’ll say it again, why break up great team chemistry?

  5. Cowboys don’t need him either. Lamb, Gallup, Brown and an emerging cast of tight ends. WR is not the missing link for the Cowboys.

  6. He wants way more than he’s worth. Cowboys won’t sign him. Mark it. He’s an unknown talent at this point. Boys are about to get Washington back at the same time Gallup has fully returned and Lamb has finally matured. Plus all 3 TEs are making plays as is Pollard in the passing game.

  7. Diggs probably doesn’t want him to join the team. It’ll mean less footballs thrown his way and we’ve all seen Diggs whine. Gab Davis is overrated too.

  8. Nobody wants him at his price and he doesn’t want league minimum, which is probably what he will get

  9. Anyone else find this increasingly silly? Call me old school, but I think it’s weak to be a frontrunner like he essentially is. Just holding out to get paid but go on the team he thinks has the highest odds to win a ring, that he will hardly contribute to. I get he’s hurt, but he should have got in with a team early on to learn and grow with them.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.