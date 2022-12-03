Odell Beckham Jr. visits Bills

Getty Images

Wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. has taken his second free agent visit of the week.

The NFL’s daily wire on Saturday shows that Beckham has visited with the Bills. Beckham kicked off his free agent tour by meeting with the Giants late in the week and he is slated to move on to a visit with the Cowboys on Monday.

Beckham is believed to be looking for a deal that runs beyond the rest of this season and it’s unclear how much he will be able to offer any team after the extended layoff caused by the torn ACL he suffered in the Super Bowl.

With the visits taking place, answers to questions about his readiness and what kind of contract he lands are likely to be coming in the near future.