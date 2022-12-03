Rams place Matthew Stafford on injured reserve

Getty Images

Matthew Stafford‘s 2022 season appears likely to have come to an end.

The Rams announced on Saturday that they’ve placed the quarterback on injured reserve.

Stafford is eligible to return from IR in Week 17. But at that point, it’s hard to see why the Rams would want to play him, given that they’re all but certain to be eliminated from postseason contention.

Head coach Sean McVay said on Friday that Stafford had cleared the concussion protocol but his status as out against the Seahawks wouldn’t change due to Stafford’s neck injury.

McVay also noted that there currently isn’t concern that Stafford’s neck issue would linger into something that would affect him in 2023.

In eight games this season, Stafford completed 68 percent of his passes for 2,087 yards with 10 touchdowns and eight interceptions.

The Rams have John Wolford and Bryce Perkins on their active roster. Wolford is slated to start on Sunday against Seattle.

Los Angeles also activated linebacker Daniel Hardy off of injured reserve, signed linebacker kier Thomas and receiver Austin Trammell to the 53-man roster, and elevated running back Malcolm Brown and defensive end T.J. Carter from the practice squad.