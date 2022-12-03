Report: Chase Young a “longshot” to make season debut Sunday

Getty Images

Washington defensive end Chase Young is considered a longshot to make his season debut Sunday against the Giants, Jeremy Fowler of ESPN reports.

Young earned a questionable designation for the game as he works his way back from a torn ACL more than a year ago.

The Commanders are expected to work him out before pregame warmups to see where he is.

Young returned to practice Nov. 2, his first practice since injuring his knee Nov. 14, 2021, in a game against the Buccaneers. His 21-day window to return to the active roster was about to expire when the Commanders activated Young back to the 53-player roster.

But it looks like Young will need more time to return to game action.

He required a graft from the tendon in his left knee to repair his right knee, which made his recovery longer.