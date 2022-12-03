Sterling Shepard: Odell Beckham’s visit with Giants went well, he wants to get back to balling

Getty Images

Giants wide receiver Sterling Shepard is a close friend of free agent Odell Beckham Jr., and Shepard sounds optimistic about becoming Beckham’s teammate again.

Shepard talks to Beckham daily and said Friday that Beckham enjoyed his visit with the Giants this week.

“He said the dinner went well and that was about the extent of that conversation,” Shepard said, via the New York Post. “We were watching the [Bills-Patriots] game and one of the big things he was saying is he just wants to get back to balling.”

Shepard said the presence of two of Beckham’s closest friends — himself and Saquon Barkley — may make the Giants an attractive destination to Beckham. But Shepard also said Beckham’s decision will be business, not personal.

“I think that has something to do with it, for sure,” Shepard. “But he has to do what’s best for him and his family. We all understand that.”

In addition to the Giants, Beckham is drawing interest from the Cowboys and Bills.