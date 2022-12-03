Tom Brady, Byron Leftwich have little to offer on questionable late-game clock management

Posted by Mike Florio on December 3, 2022, 8:53 AM EST
Tampa Bay Buccaneers v Cleveland Browns
Getty Images

Late in regulation of an eventual overtime loss to the Browns, the Buccaneers had the ball at their own 25. The clock showed 32 seconds. Tampa Bay had all three timeouts.

After the first play, a pass play that gained only one yard, coach Todd Bowles didn’t call a time out. The next play, which began with 15 seconds remaining, gained 26. At that point, a timeout was called. At that point, only eight seconds remained.

Bowles defended the failure to use a timeout after the first play by saying the team was playing for overtime. The next play, of course, suggests otherwise.

On Friday, offensive coordinator Byron Leftwich and quarterback Tom Brady met with reporters. They shed no light on the situation.

Said Brady, via Joey Knight of the Tampa Bay Times, “I’m on to the Saints. I’m not thinking about last week.” (Brady also had nothing to say about the situation during his latest Let’s Go! podcast, at a time when he wasn’t yet “on to the Saints.”)

Leftwich likewise punted on the clock-management inquiry.

“Ultimately, to say why, I think that’s more of a head-coach question,” Leftwich said. “That’s something that Todd would answer.”

Leftwich also was asked whether Brady lobbied for a timeout.

“Communication between us three, I’ll leave between us three,” Leftwich said. (In other words, “Yes, he did.”)

Bowles was concerned something could go wrong when the Buccaneers had the ball deep in their own end. But the quarterback is Tom Brady. If the GOAT throws a pick in that spot, so be it.

Permalink 4 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

4 responses to “Tom Brady, Byron Leftwich have little to offer on questionable late-game clock management

  1. Everyone wrote the jets caused Bowles to look like a bad coach. No jets fan agreed. Gase is the only reason we jets fans aren’t still whining about how terrible Bowles was in virtually every aspect of coaching. It’s great to see him leading Brady.

  2. Not wanting to fly down the field and instead play for OT fits into Bowle’s timid mindset. That 39 yard bomb to Scotty Miller in the end zone as the first half expired against Green Bay in the 2020 championship game (likely was what won the game) NEVER would have happened if Bowles was coaching

  3. This Tampa team was never really all that. Another lucky stroke for Brady on that SB run. Brees gifted him a win. Almost lost to Heinicke and 3 picks in a half against GB. Only Tom Brady can get away with stuff like that. Just crazy, all those glorious years this man had on and off the field and now everything has come crashing down.

  4. Another lucky stroke for Brady on that SB run.
    ——-
    The Bucs defense won that SB. Winston could have won it all too with Gronk AB and Fournette added to that team.

    Clearly Tommy was never able to elevate a team around him just take advantage of being handed a super team.

    #NotMyGOAT

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.