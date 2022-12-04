A.J. Brown, Eagles run over, around and through Titans 35-10

Getty Images

A.J. Brown entered Sunday wanting to show the Titans something. Tennessee already had seen the receiver do what he did against them, but for three years, Brown was on their side.

This time, Brown killed them, catching eight passes for 119 yards and two touchdowns with a highlight-reel 29-yard touchdown catch and a 40-yard incompletion that initially was ruled a touchdown but overturned to an incompletion on replay. (Brown scored a 40-yard catch on the next play after the overturned touchdown.)

The Eagles won easily, dominating the Titans 35-10.

Philadelphia moved to 11-1, and Tennessee fell to 7-5.

A week after rushing for 157 yards, Jalen Hurts completed 29 of 39 passes for 380 yards and three touchdowns before turning mop-up duty over to Gardner Minshew. The MVP candidate also ran for a touchdown.

DeVonta Smith caught five passes for 102 yards and a touchdown.

The Eagles had 453 yards, overcoming 12 penalties for 80 yards. The Titans had only 209 as the Eagles sacked Ryan Tannehill six times, including two by Josh Sweat.

Tannehill outgained Derrick Henry, rushing for 34 yards on three carries, while the Eagles held Henry to 30 yards on 11 carries. The quarterback completed 14 of 22 passes for 141 yards and a touchdown.

Rookie Treylon Burks scored his first career touchdown, but left following the play after an illegal hit by Marcus Epps.