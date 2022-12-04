A.J. Brown putting on a show vs. Titans with five catches for 95 yards, two TDs

Getty Images

The Titans have nine completions for 106 yards and a touchdown today. Their former No. 1 receiver, A.J. Brown, has five catches for 95 yards and two touchdowns.

His latest has given the Titans a 28-10 lead with 12:07 remaining in the third quarter.

Tre Avery had Brown tightly covered, but Jalen Hurts put the ball right on the money and Brown made a spectacular catch over Avery for a 29-yard touchdown. Brown had a 40-yard touchdown catch in the first half.

Hurts has completed 22 of 29 passes for 318 yards and three touchdowns. DeVonta Smith caught Hurts’ first touchdown throw on a 34-yard catch.

Ryan Tannehill has taken five sacks today, including 1.5 by Josh Sweat.