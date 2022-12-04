A.J. Brown scores 40-yard touchdown against his former team, Eagles lead 14-7

Getty Images

Eagles receiver A.J. Brown made a spectacular catch for what originally was ruled a 40-yard touchdown. Replay, though, overturned it.

Brown’s second foot landed out of bounds, turning it into a spectacular incompletion.

Brown’s second celebration wouldn’t have to wait long.

On the next play, Brown got cornerback Kristian Fulton on a double move. Fulton bit on the out route, with Brown running over Fulton. With Fulton on the ground, Brown was wide open.

It might have been the easiest touchdown Brown ever has had.

Brown scored the 40-yard touchdown to give the Eagles a 14-7 lead. To add insult to injury, Fulton was flagged for an illegal contact penalty.

Brown has three catches for 61 yards and a touchdown.