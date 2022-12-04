A.J. Brown: This one meant a lot to me

Posted by Josh Alper on December 4, 2022, 6:53 PM EST
NFL: DEC 04 Titans at Eagles
Getty Images

The Titans got a chance to catch up with wide receiver A.J. Brown on Sunday, but it wasn’t a particularly happy reunion for the AFC South club.

Brown was traded to the Eagles in the offseason and he showed why the Eagles were so eager to bring him to town. Brown caught eight passes for 119 yards and two touchdowns as the Eagles dealt the Titans a 35-10 loss.

Quarterback Jalen Hurts said after the game that he’s “happy that [Brown] put on a show” against his former teammates and Brown admitted that this game was a special one for him.

“This one meant a lot to me,” Brown said. “Early on, I had mixed emotions about the trade and everything, and I’d be lying to you to say I didn’t circle this game.”

Brown’s new team is now 11-1 with a game against the Giants on tap in Week 14 and another win there will move them closer to the top seed in the NFC heading into the playoffs.

3 responses to “A.J. Brown: This one meant a lot to me

  1. Dude, you got paid. I cannot stand athletes like this. You’re not a victim and were not treated porly.

    Tenn made a wise move unloading a primadonna. Bad move drafting Burks, but good move detecting a primadonna syndrome a and getting something back.

  3. @touchback6 says:
    December 4, 2022 at 7:39 pm
    Yes, he gets paid. He’s also human. Doesn’t make him a primadonna because he’s honest about how he felt. He never said he was a victim. Take it down a notch and chill. And the Eagles are quite happy with that ‘wise move’.

