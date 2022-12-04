A.J. Brown: This one meant a lot to me

Getty Images

The Titans got a chance to catch up with wide receiver A.J. Brown on Sunday, but it wasn’t a particularly happy reunion for the AFC South club.

Brown was traded to the Eagles in the offseason and he showed why the Eagles were so eager to bring him to town. Brown caught eight passes for 119 yards and two touchdowns as the Eagles dealt the Titans a 35-10 loss.

Quarterback Jalen Hurts said after the game that he’s “happy that [Brown] put on a show” against his former teammates and Brown admitted that this game was a special one for him.

“This one meant a lot to me,” Brown said. “Early on, I had mixed emotions about the trade and everything, and I’d be lying to you to say I didn’t circle this game.”

Brown’s new team is now 11-1 with a game against the Giants on tap in Week 14 and another win there will move them closer to the top seed in the NFC heading into the playoffs.