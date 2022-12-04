Antonio Gibson is expected to play Sunday

Getty Images

The Commanders may not have Chase Young against the Giants, but it appears they will have running back Antonio Gibson in the lineup.

According to multiple reports, Gibson will play on Sunday. He was listed as questionable on Friday due to a foot injury that caused him to miss practice on Thursday before returning for a limited practice to close out the week.

Gibson leads the Commanders with 130 carries for 476 yards this season. Brian Robinson is just behind him in both metrics and will likely pass him if he continues to play the leading role in the backfield this weekend.

Young was also listed as questionable, but word is that he’s unlikely to make his 2022 debut this weekend. Young has not played since tearing his ACL last November.