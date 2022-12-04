Arthur Smith on potential QB change: Everything is on the table

Getty Images

The Falcons have a bye in Week 14 and head coach Arthur Smith isn’t saying that Marcus Mariota will be their quarterback when they return in Week 15.

Smith has rebuffed questions about turning to rookie Desmond Ridder in the past, but he had a different tone after Sunday’s 19-16 loss to the Steelers. Mariota was 13-of-24 for 167 yards, a touchdown, and an interception in the loss and Smith said that the team will be considering everything when he was asked about the possibility of a quarterback change.

“Everything is on the table,” Smith said, via Jeff Schultz of TheAthletic.com.

Sunday’s loss dropped the Falcons to 5-8 on the year, which isn’t enough to eliminate them from contention in the NFC South. The team will need Mariota or Ridder to spark the offense to greater heights if they want to remain alive much longer, however.