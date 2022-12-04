Bengals beat Chiefs again

Posted by Michael David Smith on December 4, 2022, 7:22 PM EST
Kansas City Chiefs v Cincinnati Bengals
The Bengals have the Chiefs’ number.

After beating the Chiefs twice last season — once in the regular season, once in the AFC Championship Game — the Bengals did it again today in Cincinnati, winning a back-and-forth battle 27-24.

Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes had a fine game, completing 16 of 27 passes for 233 yards with a touchdown and no interceptions, but by his own great standards it was nothing special. The Chiefs needed an A+ Mahomes game, and they got an ordinary Mahomes game.

Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow had a better game, completing 25 of 31 passes for 286 yards, with two touchdowns and no interceptions.

The Chiefs and Bengals have developed one of the best rivalries in the NFL, and right now, it’s all Bengals. The Chiefs will have to hope they can get another crack at the Bengals in the playoffs.

The Chiefs remain ahead of the Bengals in the AFC playoff standings: The win improves the Bengals to 8-4 on the season, while the Chiefs drop to 9-3. But the Chiefs will view this as a frustrating loss to a team they need to find a way to win.

34 responses to “Bengals beat Chiefs again

  2. I despise both of these teams. It cracks me up how everyone is talking about how great Burrows is. He’s thrown more interceptions than touchdowns this year against the Steelers defense. I hope we get another crack at the bungles in the playoffs!

  3. Good game. Mahomes incredible again. Burrow great too.

    Penalty to overturn Burrow int was difference.

    There will be more twists and turns rest of season.

  6. Cincinnati is a legit threat to return to the Super Bowl.
    Anyone who continues to ignore that this isn’t the same old Bungles is delusional.

  8. Congrats to the Bengals!!

    What a game between those two!

    The league is in a good place with all these young QBs.

    Being a football fan keeps getting better, love it!!

  9. Cinci > KC KC’s defense and Spagnola should be embarrassed, he guessed wrong every play. But credit to Cinci for always staying 1 step ahead. Chris Jones and Frank Clark take way too much of the salary cap to take weeks off. And when I say weeks off, I mean dressing to play, but doing as much as a guy not dressed. Their safety play is also horrible, yet Reid is chirping to opponents prior to games. Just ignorant! Congrats Cinci!

  11. Mahomes missed a wide open McKinnon which would’ve allowed them to run out the clock and at least tie the game with a field goal. This team is cursed vs. Bengals.

  13. Cincy has come through for Buffalo TWICE now.

    #1 seed again. We’ll see if they can hang onto it this time. Great game today.

  14. Burrow officially OWNS the Chiefs and Mahommes. It’s just facts and I like KC and don’t want to trash talk them here but that Db of yours Justin Reid started it. Take the L and go home now son

  17. billsrthefuture says:
    December 4, 2022 at 7:30 pm
    

    

    Yo, anything for our Bills brothers!

  18. KC made to many mistakes against a team that is quite capable of taking advantage of the mistakes. 3 games now all decided by 3 points.. The missed FG by Butker & the strip of Kelce were the difference in the game. Congrats Bengals! No other team in the league has beaten Mahomes 3 times in a row!

  19. I dont think they are in anyones head and I am a Bengals fan. We have managed to make a couple mire plays when it matters but Patrick is fantastic. I do however, think the Bengals know how to game plan him and its unarguable at this point. Full respect to the Chiefs but we knew in Cincinnati already. We see the resilience. Watch the growth, watch the discipline at the end of big games, watch the team’s eyes and you see a confident team who is as big a threat in the AFC as anyone. Hopefully all stay healthy and we get to see the great Burrow, Mahomes and Big Josh Allen operate in the playoffs.

  21. I was told that KC was a dynasty. What happened to Mahomes? Love to see the Bengals OWN them this game was not as close as the final score either.Great team win by the Bengals!!

  22. Bengals should beat them every day on paper. Also should beat all the other teams in the league on paper too. Better draft picks lead to better players. Yet their record isn’t that great. So what’s up with that?

  24. Chiefs do have problems on offense, the stats don’t tell the whole story. How many throwaways has Mahomes had this season; too many wasted plays. And the secondary is not playing well; not getting big stops. Not good.

  25. footballer23 says:
    I hope we get another crack at the bungles in the playoffs!
    ———–

    There’s no scenario where the Steelers and Bengals both make the playoffs this year, but believe me when I say The Bengals would be thrilled to play them in the playoffs. These aren’t the little brother Bengals you’re used to seeing get picked on.

  26. Not sure there is a “dynasty” team right now. But you know what team definitely ISN’T…yeah you know Autumn whined.

  27. Chiefs fan here and congratulations to the Bengals. As far as “owning” Mahomes and the Chiefs not sure the 9 point difference in 3 games is “ownership”. They might be living rent free in the Chiefs head right now, but I am hoping they meet again this year and the Chiefs have a chance to evict them. Good game!

  28. The Autumn Wind says:
    December 4, 2022 at 7:46 pm
    I was told that KC was a dynasty. What happened to Mahomes? Love to see the Bengals OWN them this game was not as close as the final score either.Great team win by the Bengals!!

    33Rate This

    The Patriots dynasty we all just witnessed, guess what, they didn’t go 16-0 every season either for 20 years.

  30. Since the Bills can’t beat them. Just know Ciny can, and does, like all the time. Time for the mafia to start stuffing our local food shelves!

  31. There were a number of missteps made, Kelce’s being the killer. But outside of that the secondary just absolutely blew it today. How they let Chase open as often as they did is beyond me. It’s even on his jersey, the number 1: as in the one man you absolutely don’t let slip, let alone completely unchecked in many cases.

  32. Dear Justin Reid, keep your mouth shut and your play do the talking. Today you did not. You have a long way to go and you got it handed to your face today.

  
    
    
    ______________________________________________
    Steelers are 5 and 7. Playoffs, huh? Can a Steelers fan with some extra time and a charitable manner please explain to this poor confused (and possibly delusional) person the way the NFL playoffs work. You know, that not every team gets in? Thank you in advance for your cooperation.

  34. Since the Bills can’t beat them. Just know Ciny can, and does, like all the time. Time for the mafia to start stuffing our local food shelves!

    The bills literally just beat them. But sure- honestly were more concerned about beating the bengals now. But thanks for putting us back in the numbers one seed for now See you in a few weeks

