Bengals beat Chiefs again

Getty Images

The Bengals have the Chiefs’ number.

After beating the Chiefs twice last season — once in the regular season, once in the AFC Championship Game — the Bengals did it again today in Cincinnati, winning a back-and-forth battle 27-24.

Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes had a fine game, completing 16 of 27 passes for 233 yards with a touchdown and no interceptions, but by his own great standards it was nothing special. The Chiefs needed an A+ Mahomes game, and they got an ordinary Mahomes game.

Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow had a better game, completing 25 of 31 passes for 286 yards, with two touchdowns and no interceptions.

The Chiefs and Bengals have developed one of the best rivalries in the NFL, and right now, it’s all Bengals. The Chiefs will have to hope they can get another crack at the Bengals in the playoffs.

The Chiefs remain ahead of the Bengals in the AFC playoff standings: The win improves the Bengals to 8-4 on the season, while the Chiefs drop to 9-3. But the Chiefs will view this as a frustrating loss to a team they need to find a way to win.