Browns have 7-5 halftime lead over Texans

The Browns have a 7-5 halftime lead over the Texans, though it isn’t due to anything quarterback Deshaun Watson or Cleveland’s offense has done in the first 30 minutes.

Cleveland scored on a 76-yard punt return touchdown by Donovan Peoples-Jones late in the second quarter. It was the Browns’ first punt return for a touchdown since 2015.

Candidly, the Browns and Texans have looked like a pair of bad teams battling it out. The Texans took a 3-0 lead with Ka'imi Fairbairn‘s 44-yard field goal in the first quarter. It was Houston’s first time playing with a lead since Week Eight.

After the Texans failed to convert fourth-and-goal from the 1-yard line, the Browns took over and running back Nick Chubb got tackled in the end zone on second down for a safety. That made the score an odd 5-0.

Making his Browns debut after serving his 11-game suspension, Watson finished the first half 8-of-14 passing for 96 yards with an interception. His pick came in the end zone when he was looking for receiver Amari Cooper. Safety Jalen Pitre was in the middle of the field and had an easy pick to keep Cleveland off the board.

It was Pitre’s third interception of the season, which leads the Texans.

Chubb has 37 yards rushing and Kareem Hunt has five carries for 29 yards.

On the other side, Kyle Allen is 12-of-23 for 101 yards with an interception — and he could’ve had at least two more turnovers. Rookie running back Dameon Pierce has been the best player on the field for the Texans, as usual. He has 11 carries for 57 yards and a pair of catches for 15 yards.

The Browns are slated to have the ball first in the second half.