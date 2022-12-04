Browns score third non-offensive TD with pick six, lead Texans 24-8

Getty Images

The Browns have only gotten three points from their offense against the Texans on Sunday.

But they really haven’t needed anything else.

Cleveland scored its second defensive touchdown of the game with a pick six off of Kyle Allen, making the score 24-8 in the fourth quarter.

That likely puts the game out of reach for the Texans, who also have gotten next to nothing offensively.

Down 17-8, Houston started a drive at its own 25-yard line. Allen was looking to hit a screen pass, but the play was well covered. So when Allen threw the pass, it was tipped and intercepted by linebacker Tony Fields. He went 16 yards for a touchdown.

The Browns also got a 4-yard fumble recovery for a touchdown from cornerback Denzel Ward earlier in the game and a 76-yard punt return for a touchdown by Donovan Peoples-Jones.

Cade York’s 43-yard field goal has been the only points generated by the offense on Sunday.