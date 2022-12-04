Browns score third non-offensive TD with pick six, lead Texans 24-8

Posted by Myles Simmons on December 4, 2022, 3:48 PM EST
Cleveland Browns v Houston Texans
Getty Images

The Browns have only gotten three points from their offense against the Texans on Sunday.

But they really haven’t needed anything else.

Cleveland scored its second defensive touchdown of the game with a pick six off of Kyle Allen, making the score 24-8 in the fourth quarter.

That likely puts the game out of reach for the Texans, who also have gotten next to nothing offensively.

Down 17-8, Houston started a drive at its own 25-yard line. Allen was looking to hit a screen pass, but the play was well covered. So when Allen threw the pass, it was tipped and intercepted by linebacker Tony Fields. He went 16 yards for a touchdown.

The Browns also got a 4-yard fumble recovery for a touchdown from cornerback Denzel Ward earlier in the game and a 76-yard punt return for a touchdown by Donovan Peoples-Jones.

Cade York’s 43-yard field goal has been the only points generated by the offense on Sunday.

Permalink 4 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

4 responses to “Browns score third non-offensive TD with pick six, lead Texans 24-8

  1. This day in NFL history:

    Today’s the day the NFL let an unrepentant serial sex offender march onto a field and play QB for a team, with 10 of his dozens of victims in the stands.

  2. Look’s like the $230mil QB should be the Back-Up QB, he looked horrible and it was against the worst team in the NFL, I hope it doesn’t get any better for him or the Browns!

  3. Rusty for Watson yes, OL was off too. Won’t run the table like this. Browns won because Houston is terrible.

  4. What do you expect a QB to look like with 2 weeks of practice? Oh, kinda like how Brady looked last week.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.