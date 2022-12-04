Carlos Dunlap makes big fourth down stop but Bengals still lead at halftime

Posted by Michael David Smith on December 4, 2022, 5:45 PM EST
Kansas City Chiefs v Cincinnati Bengals
Getty Images

Chiefs defensive tackle Carlos Dunlap looks fired up about playing in Cincinnati.

Dunlap, who played for the Bengals from 2010 until 2020, made a sensational play to tackle Trent Taylor for a three-yard loss on fourth-and-1 in the final minute of the first half.

The Bengals were deep in Chiefs territory and easily could have settled for a field goal, but they decided to go for it and try for a touchdown. Instead, Dunlap shut the play down and the Bengals came away with no points.

Cincinnati still leads 14-10 at halftime of a game with major playoff implications in the AFC.

