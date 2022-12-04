Carlos Dunlap makes big fourth down stop but Bengals still lead at halftime

Getty Images

Chiefs defensive tackle Carlos Dunlap looks fired up about playing in Cincinnati.

Dunlap, who played for the Bengals from 2010 until 2020, made a sensational play to tackle Trent Taylor for a three-yard loss on fourth-and-1 in the final minute of the first half.

The Bengals were deep in Chiefs territory and easily could have settled for a field goal, but they decided to go for it and try for a touchdown. Instead, Dunlap shut the play down and the Bengals came away with no points.

Cincinnati still leads 14-10 at halftime of a game with major playoff implications in the AFC.