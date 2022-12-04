Chargers stretch lead to 10-0, Foster Moreau being evaluated for concussion

Getty Images

The Chargers have extended their first half lead over the Raiders.

Cameron Dicker hit a 37-yard field goal to push the Chargers’ lead to 10-0 with just under 12 minutes left to play in the first half in Las Vegas.

The Chargers moved the ball well, but tight end Gerald Everett couldn’t bring down a pass in the back of the end zone and Raiders edge rusher Chandler Jones dropped Justin Herbert for a sack on third down. It was Jones’ second sack of the first half.

The Raiders’ offense has turned the ball over twice and they have not moved the ball all that well in between giveaways. Their task will be complicated by an injury to tight end Foster Moreau as he is being evaluated for a concussion.

UPDATE 5:14 p.m. ET: Moreau has returned to the game.