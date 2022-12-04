Chargers up 7-0 after Bryce Callahan pick-six

Posted by Josh Alper on December 4, 2022, 4:53 PM EST
USA Today Sports

The Chargers failed to convert a fourth down in the red zone in the first quarter, but they wound up in the lead a few plays later anyway.

Cornerback Bryce Callahan jumped in front of a pass by Raiders quarterback Derek Carr and returned it 26 yards for a touchdown. Cameron Dicker’s extra point gave them a 7-0 lead with five minutes to go in the first quarter.

The pick was the second turnover of the day by the Raiders. Running back Josh Jacobs lost a fumble on the previous drive, which set the Chargers up on the Raiders’ 25-yard-line. They went for it on fourth-and-2 rather than try a field goal, but quarterback Justin Herbert‘s run was stopped a yard short.

It was the second fourth down attempt of the quarter for the Chargers. They also faked a punt on their first drive and running back Joshua Kelley converted that one for a first down.

  1. Hollins was clearly shoved in the back before the defender batted the ball. It was PI. The flags were on the field and somehow ended up being picked up.

