Chargers up 7-0 after Bryce Callahan pick-six

USA Today Sports

The Chargers failed to convert a fourth down in the red zone in the first quarter, but they wound up in the lead a few plays later anyway.

Cornerback Bryce Callahan jumped in front of a pass by Raiders quarterback Derek Carr and returned it 26 yards for a touchdown. Cameron Dicker’s extra point gave them a 7-0 lead with five minutes to go in the first quarter.

The pick was the second turnover of the day by the Raiders. Running back Josh Jacobs lost a fumble on the previous drive, which set the Chargers up on the Raiders’ 25-yard-line. They went for it on fourth-and-2 rather than try a field goal, but quarterback Justin Herbert‘s run was stopped a yard short.

It was the second fourth down attempt of the quarter for the Chargers. They also faked a punt on their first drive and running back Joshua Kelley converted that one for a first down.