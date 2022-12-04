Colts draw within 21-19 on Alec Pierce’s 15-yard touchdown catch

Getty Images

The Cowboys went into halftime with a comfortable lead, but they have done nothing in the third quarter, allowing the Colts back in it.

Indianapolis scored on a 15-yard touchdown pass from Matt Ryan to Alec Pierce with 3:43 remaining in the third quarter. Ryan’s pass on the 2-point conversion attempt fell incomplete, so the Colts trail 21-19.

Ryan now is 12-of-22 for 171 yards with two touchdowns and an interception.

Cowboys cornerback Anthony Brown is out of the game with an ankle injury, and he will not return. That had Kelvin Joseph covering Pierce, and he had decent coverage but still allowed the touchdown catch.

Joseph earlier had a 15-yard kick catch interference penalty while covering a punt, allowing the Colts good field position on a short field goal drive.

The Cowboys gained only 7 yards on a three-and-out and had a 10-yard holding penalty on their first drive of the second half.