Colts get a quick touchdown to regain the lead, 10-7

Getty Images

The Colts have had no problem moving the ball against the Cowboys defense. They have 99 yards and 10 points on two drives.

Indianapolis needed only five plays and 2 minutes, 13 seconds to go 79 yards after the Cowboys had scored a touchdown to take a 7-3 lead.

Ashton Dulin was wide open in the end zone, catching a 14-yard touchdown pass from Matt Ryan, after Trevon Diggs bit on the double move.

The Colts lead 10-7 after one quarter of play.

They benefited from a kick catch interference penalty on Kelvin Joseph before their first drive and needed to go only 20 yards for a 52-yard Chase McLaughlin field goal.

Ryan is 3-for-3 for 68 yards and a touchdown, and Jonathan Taylor has seven carries for 31 yards.