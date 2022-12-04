Cowboys get a late second quarter touchdown to lead 21-13 at halftime

Posted by Charean Williams on December 4, 2022, 9:57 PM EST
Indianapolis Colts v Dallas Cowboys
Getty Images

Malik Hooker spent four seasons in Indianapolis after the Colts made him a first-round draft selection. Injuries made his stay a shorter one than anticipated, and he signed with Dallas last season.

On revenge Sunday in the NFL, the safety intercepted Matt Ryan late in the first half and returned it 26 yards to the Indianapolis 26. The interception, which bounced off the hands of Alec Pierce, set up a 13-yard touchdown catch by Michael Gallup with 13 seconds remaining in the half.

It pushed the Cowboys’ lead to 21-13 at halftime.

The Cowboys outgained the Colts 208 to 141 in the first half.

Dak Prescott completed 12 of 20 passes for 115 yards with two touchdowns and an interception, which Stephon Gilmore returned 31 yards to the Dallas 19 to set up a 34-yard Chase McLaughlin field goal.

Ezekiel Elliott has 10 carries for 41 yards, Tony Pollard eight for 34 and CeeDee Lamb two for 23. Lamb also has three catches for 48 yards and a touchdown.

Ryan is 6-of-14 for 98 yards with a touchdown and an interception. Ashton Dulin caught a 14-yard touchdown pass from Ryan.

Jonathan Taylor has run for 55 yards on 12 carries.

7 responses to “Cowboys get a late second quarter touchdown to lead 21-13 at halftime

  1. Shouldn’t this be more about how the cowboys, in an extremely important game, are only one score up on the Colts who get the ball to start the second half?

  2. Seriously, Dallas will never win anything with Dak at QB. He’s a bum. Mr stat stuffer comes up short in big games.

  4. And let’s not forgot about how bad McCarthy is at coaching. Kick the extra point to go up by 16 you clown. The Cowboys aren’t winning anything with Dak and Fat Mike.

  5. And let’s not forget the 14 points handed to the boys by the officials. One was a fumble and the other a typical Dak int. Both bitched by the officials. The league has to address this issue. The officials this year are worse than any other year I’ve watched. Except 1988.

