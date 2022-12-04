Cowboys get a late second quarter touchdown to lead 21-13 at halftime

Getty Images

Malik Hooker spent four seasons in Indianapolis after the Colts made him a first-round draft selection. Injuries made his stay a shorter one than anticipated, and he signed with Dallas last season.

On revenge Sunday in the NFL, the safety intercepted Matt Ryan late in the first half and returned it 26 yards to the Indianapolis 26. The interception, which bounced off the hands of Alec Pierce, set up a 13-yard touchdown catch by Michael Gallup with 13 seconds remaining in the half.

It pushed the Cowboys’ lead to 21-13 at halftime.

The Cowboys outgained the Colts 208 to 141 in the first half.

Dak Prescott completed 12 of 20 passes for 115 yards with two touchdowns and an interception, which Stephon Gilmore returned 31 yards to the Dallas 19 to set up a 34-yard Chase McLaughlin field goal.

Ezekiel Elliott has 10 carries for 41 yards, Tony Pollard eight for 34 and CeeDee Lamb two for 23. Lamb also has three catches for 48 yards and a touchdown.

Ryan is 6-of-14 for 98 yards with a touchdown and an interception. Ashton Dulin caught a 14-yard touchdown pass from Ryan.

Jonathan Taylor has run for 55 yards on 12 carries.