Dalvin Cook stakes Vikings to 10-3 lead

Neither the Vikings nor the Jets got into the end zone in the first quarter of Sunday’s game in Minneapolis, but the Vikings were able to end that streak in the second quarter.

Dalvin Cook ran for a four-yard touchdown a couple of minutes into the second quarter and Greg Joseph‘s extra point gave the Vikings a 10-3 lead.

Cook has eight carries for 53 yards and the Vikings converted a key fourth down during the scoring drive when quarterback Kirk Cousins hit K.J. Osborn for a seven-yard gain.

It’s been a slow start for Cousins otherwise as he’s 5-of-12 for 24 yards. Thanks to Cook’s running and a couple of Jets penalties, the Vikings still have a lead on their home field.