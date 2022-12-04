Davante Adams powers Raiders to 27-20 win over Chargers

Posted by Josh Alper on December 4, 2022, 7:33 PM EST
Los Angeles Chargers v Las Vegas Raiders
The Raiders traded for wide receiver Davante Adams this offseason because they thought he could make game-changing plays for their offense and Adams did exactly that on Sunday.

Las Vegas trailed 13-10 at halftime, but they would quickly erase that deficit. One play after an Austin Ekeler fumble on the first drive of the third quarter, Raiders quarterback Derek Carr hit Adams for a 31-yard touchdown and the duo would hook up again for a 45-yard score a couple of minutes later. That pushed the Raiders to a 24-13 lead and they would go on to win the game 27-20.

Adams finished the day with eight catches for a season-high 177 yards and Carr was 16-of-30 for 250 yards and an interception that Bryce Callahan returned for a touchdown in the first quarter. Running back Josh Jacobs ran 26 times for 144 yards and a touchdown, which leaves him with a league-best 1,303 rushing yards on the season.

The Chargers didn’t score an offensive touchdown until Justin Herbert connected with Keenan Allen for a 35-yard score in the fourth quarter and they gave themselves a chance to tie the score by forcing a Raiders punt, but Herbert threw a pair of incompletions near midfield to put the kibosh on comeback hopes. Herbert was 28-of-47 for 335 yards while being sacked five times and being pressured throughout the afternoon.

The loss drops the Chargers to 6-6 and cost them a chance to make up ground in the AFC playoff race in a week that saw the Patriots, Jets, and Dolphins all lose their games. They will host the Dolphins next Sunday night and a loss in that game will leave the Chargers with almost no margin for error if they are going to advance to the postseason.

Las Vegas will move on to a Thursday night game against the Rams. A win would give them a four-game winning streak and a 6-7 mark on the year. That would likely keep some slim playoff hopes alive, but it’s more realistic that this late winning streak will have to serve as a building block for 2023 and beyond.

5 responses to “Davante Adams powers Raiders to 27-20 win over Chargers

  1. It’s time for the Chargers to fire Brandon Staley…his team doesn’t play hard for him. Anthony Lynn was a way better coach.

  2. This maybe the first and only perfect coaching game by Mcdaniels, i hope that isnt the case but it seems that hes finally learning how to get it done. Great balance, using the trick play at the perfect time in the perfect spot on the field, cant get any better than that. Salute to the Defense aswell, if only they were this good the first few weeks of the season. GG charger fans.

  3. Raiders didnt commit a million penalties like they always do. Great team win i almost thought they were good for a minute but in the end i had to still wonder if they’ll blow it.

  4. Lost 4 of 6, check. Losing a winnable division game they really need late in the year, check. Can’t stop the run, check. A bunch of high priced free agent pickups woefully underperforming, check.
    Looks like it is playoff push time once again for the Chargers.

  5. When you look back at all the chances Staley took on 4th downs in this game that failed, you soon realize if he didn’t take those risks, they probably would have won.

    “Analytics killed the coaching star.”

