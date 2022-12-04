Denzel Ward fumble recovery for touchdown gives Browns 14-5 lead

Getty Images

The Browns have scored another touchdown — and once again it didn’t come from the team’s offense.

A punt set up a Texans drive to start from their own 1-yard line. After running back Dameon Pierce was stuffed for no gain on the first play of the possession, quarterback Kyle Allen took a QB sneak to try to give the offense some room to operate. But Allen fumbled before his knee hit the ground.

Browns cornerback Denzel Ward picked up the loose ball and took it in for a 4-yard touchdown.

Cade York‘s extra point gave Cleveland a 14-5 lead.

Cleveland’s offense has 10 first downs and 213 total yards and is averaging 5.8 yards per play. But the unit has not been able to score, as quarterback Deshaun Watson’s red-zone interception kept the club off the board.