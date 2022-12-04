Donovan Peoples-Jones returns punt 76 yards for a touchdown, Browns lead 7-5

Getty Images

The Browns have taken the lead over the Texans with a special teams touchdown.

Cleveland’s special teams has been mediocre to poor for most of the year, but finally made a big play with a 76-yard punt return for a score by Donovan Peoples-Jones.

The Browns and Texans have been battling for field position for much of the first half, with Cleveland starting two drives from its 1-yard line — though one was after a turnover on downs. But with Houston going three-and-out after starting with the ball on its 8-yard line, Peoples-Jones got his opportunity to return it.

He took advantage of the chance, making a few players on the coverage team miss before speeding down the right sideline for the score.

Cleveland’s offense has not done much with Deshaun Watson at quarterback. But the club may still have a lead entering halftime.