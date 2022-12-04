Eagles get opening drive touchdown vs. Titans

Getty Images

The Eagles looked discombobulated to start Sunday’s game.

After taking the opening kickoff, Philadelphia had two false starts and took a timeout. The Eagles had a third-and-8, but converted with a Jalen Hurts pass to DeVonta Smith for 20 yards.

That put them on their way.

The Eagles went 75 yards in five plays with Smith catching a 34-yard touchdown pass from Hurts.

It was the fifth opening drive touchdown in the past six games for the Eagles.

Smith caught three passes for 59 yards in the drive. A.J. Brown, playing against his former team, faced double teams on the first drive and had one catch for 7 yards.

Hurts was 5-of-6 for 80 yards.