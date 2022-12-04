Geno Smith leads Seahawks to 27-23 comeback win over Rams

Getty Images

The Seahawks trailed 23-20 when they got the ball back with 2:56 left. Two minutes and 20 seconds later, they had the lead.

Geno Smith led Seattle to a 27-23 come-from-behind win over the Rams on Sunday.

The Seahawks improved to 7-5, while the Rams fell to 3-9. They have the worst record through 12 games for a defending Super Bowl champion in history.

Smith threw an 8-yard touchdown pass to DK Metcalf with 36 seconds left, completing a 10-play, 75-yard drive. Metcalf finished with eight catches for 127 yards, and Tyler Lockett caught nine passes for 128 yards and a touchdown.

Smith went 28-of-39 for 367 yards with three touchdowns and an interception.

The Seahawks lost running back Ken Walker to an ankle injury in the first half.

The Rams took the lead with 2:56 remaining on a 6-yard touchdown run by Cam Akers, but they couldn’t hold on despite Bobby Wagner‘s best efforts. The former Seahawks linebacker made seven tackles, two sacks and an interception.

Rams quarterback John Wolford got beat up, taking four sacks, and leaving for one play. But Wolford, who started with Matthew Stafford on injured reserve, finished 14-of-26 for 178 yards and two interceptions.