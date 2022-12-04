Geno Smith leads Seahawks to 27-23 comeback win over Rams

Posted by Charean Williams on December 4, 2022, 7:18 PM EST
NFL: DEC 04 Seahawks at Rams
The Seahawks trailed 23-20 when they got the ball back with 2:56 left. Two minutes and 20 seconds later, they had the lead.

Geno Smith led Seattle to a 27-23 come-from-behind win over the Rams on Sunday.

The Seahawks improved to 7-5, while the Rams fell to 3-9. They have the worst record through 12 games for a defending Super Bowl champion in history.

Smith threw an 8-yard touchdown pass to DK Metcalf with 36 seconds left, completing a 10-play, 75-yard drive. Metcalf finished with eight catches for 127 yards, and Tyler Lockett caught nine passes for 128 yards and a touchdown.

Smith went 28-of-39 for 367 yards with three touchdowns and an interception.

The Seahawks lost running back Ken Walker to an ankle injury in the first half.

The Rams took the lead with 2:56 remaining on a 6-yard touchdown run by Cam Akers, but they couldn’t hold on despite Bobby Wagner‘s best efforts. The former Seahawks linebacker made seven tackles, two sacks and an interception.

Rams quarterback John Wolford got beat up, taking four sacks, and leaving for one play. But Wolford, who started with Matthew Stafford on injured reserve, finished 14-of-26 for 178 yards and two interceptions.

10 responses to “Geno Smith leads Seahawks to 27-23 comeback win over Rams

  1. Seattle has really struggled playing the Rams…even if the Rams are missing tons of players…Bobby Wagner really wanted to prove Seattle made a mistake letting him go, he seemed energized…hopefully Kenneth Walker isn’t seriously hurt, Seattle really needs him….

  5. That “interception” was BS. The receiver, and only the receiver, had the ball with a knee down and then when they both fell to the ground Wagner pulled it away.

    Even the league patsy on call official said it was not an interception but then backtracked.

  6. The Rams are the worst team ever to win the Super Bowl in history. Ef those picks huh, they are going to be terrible for years to come.

  8. Spot-on with both points, Flavofaze! I was sorry to see Wagner leave, but happy for him continuing to excel and enjoy the game.

    As to the Rams, they seem to nearly always have our number; we weren’t counting this one over until the clock hit zero.
    They’ve swept us when only winning 3-5 games all season, and knocked us out of playoff contention more than once despite having an otherwise rough season.

  9. Bobby Wagner played like Charles Jefferson in Fast Times at Ridgemont High. If he could play QB or O-line the Rams would have won that game.

  10. The Autumn Wind says:
    December 4, 2022 at 7:42 pm
    Says who? Myopic Raider fan? Too funny.

