Giants, Commanders head to overtime

Getty Images

The Giants and Commanders were tied after 30 minutes of play at MetLife Stadium on Sunday and they are tied after 60 minutes as well.

Taylor Heinicke authored a 90-yard drive in the fourth quarter that ended with a 28-yard touchdown pass to wide receiver Jahan Dotson. The points were the first of the second half for Washington and the score made it 20-20 just after the two minute warning.

The ensuing Giants possession was quick with three incompletions, although wide receiver Darius Slayton should have come down with a deep ball from Daniel Jones. The Giants punted and the Commanders picked up some yardage, but they eventually had to punt after three incompletions of their own.

That means we’re headed for overtime as both NFC East teams look for their eighth win of the year.