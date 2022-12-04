Giants, Commanders play to a 20-20 tie

Getty Images

The Giants and Commanders were even at halftime, they were even at the end of regulation, and they remained even at the end of overtime.

Graham Gano‘s 58-yard field goal try on the final play of overtime fell short and the two NFC East teams were left with a 20-20 tie at MetLife Stadium. The Giants are now 7-4-1 and the Commanders are 7-5-1 with a rematch set for Week 15 in Washington.

The Giants opened overtime with the ball and picked up a quick first down before Daron Payne‘s second sack of the day forced them to punt the ball away. The Commanders picked up a first down before punting and the two teams traded two more punts before the Giants’ last gasp got them in position for Gano’s try.

Washington will have a bye in Week 14 while the Giants will be facing the Eagles. That could send them into the second meeting with the same record as their divisional rivals and set the game up as something of a playoff eliminator depending on what else happens around the conference.

Daniel Jones and Saquon Barkley combined to run 30 times for 134 yards, but the Giants had just three first downs in the third and fourth quarters. Washington moved the ball more successfully, but Joey Slye missed a field goal and Taylor Heinicke lost a fumble to quash hopes of putting more points on the board.

Heinicke finished 27-of-41 for 275 yards and two touchdowns while Brian Robinson posted 96 yards on 21 carries to continue his strong run of play. Terry McLaurin had eight catches for 105 yards and a score and the Commanders will hope that trio can produce more points the next time they square off with the Giants.