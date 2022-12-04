Giants, Commanders play to a 20-20 tie

Posted by Josh Alper on December 4, 2022, 4:39 PM EST
Washington Commanders v New York Giants
Getty Images

The Giants and Commanders were even at halftime, they were even at the end of regulation, and they remained even at the end of overtime.

Graham Gano‘s 58-yard field goal try on the final play of overtime fell short and the two NFC East teams were left with a 20-20 tie at MetLife Stadium. The Giants are now 7-4-1 and the Commanders are 7-5-1 with a rematch set for Week 15 in Washington.

The Giants opened overtime with the ball and picked up a quick first down before Daron Payne‘s second sack of the day forced them to punt the ball away. The Commanders picked up a first down before punting and the two teams traded two more punts before the Giants’ last gasp got them in position for Gano’s try.

Washington will have a bye in Week 14 while the Giants will be facing the Eagles. That could send them into the second meeting with the same record as their divisional rivals and set the game up as something of a playoff eliminator depending on what else happens around the conference.

Daniel Jones and Saquon Barkley combined to run 30 times for 134 yards, but the Giants had just three first downs in the third and fourth quarters. Washington moved the ball more successfully, but Joey Slye missed a field goal and Taylor Heinicke lost a fumble to quash hopes of putting more points on the board.

Heinicke finished 27-of-41 for 275 yards and two touchdowns while Brian Robinson posted 96 yards on 21 carries to continue his strong run of play. Terry McLaurin had eight catches for 105 yards and a score and the Commanders will hope that trio can produce more points the next time they square off with the Giants.

Permalink 21 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

21 responses to “Giants, Commanders play to a 20-20 tie

  1. The “taunting” call on the Giants was the correct call, it’s the rule that’s garbage. They expanded what qualifies as a “taunt” a couple years ago.

    Just another unnecessary rule change the NFL has recently made that makes their product more unwatchable.

  2. Ties are so boring. The NHL figured that out years ago. At least go to a FG competition or something to determine a winner.

  9. Instead of a tie, how about penalty kicks. But, fig attempts have to match the record for longest fg.

  10. The Giants possession at the 2 minute warning was so atrocious: two bombs and a pass into double coverage that took 14 seconds off the clock, should get the coach fired. I would have been livid if I was the owner watching that.

  11. The NFL needs to fix the OT it sucks having a tie. 2 awful teams going nowhere fast.

  13. Both coaches need to be fired, they both coached to not lose from about 3 min left in OT. Who punts on 4th and 3 from the 40 yard line with 2 minutes left? And the team that gets ball withg 2 Min left runs the ball.

  15. DecemberThe Giants possession at the 2 minute warning was so atrocious: two bombs and a pass into double coverage that took 14 seconds off the clock, should get the coach fired. I would have been livid if I was the owner watching that.

    102Rate This 4, 2022 at 5:00 pm

    Slayton was wide open and dropped it. How is that a bad play call?
    Slayton

  18. When you pay tons of money to attend a game and there is no winner the tie has become outdated

  19. Ties are fine in the regular season. Not that you would pull for one, but if it happens it’s part of the cabaret.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.