Giants, Commanders tied 13-13 at halftime

The Giants and Commanders are tightly packed in the NFC East standings and they are tightly packed on the scoreboard this Sunday as well.

Graham Gano kicked a field goal with two seconds left in the first half to send the two teams into halftime with a 13-13 tie. The Commanders took an early 10-0 lead on a Terry McLaurin touchdown catch, but the Giants scored 10 straight in the second quarter to close the gap. The teams then traded field goals before the end of the half.

The Giants touchdown came on a 13-yard run by Saquon Barkley and he had a 21-yarder to help set up Gano’s field goal at the end of the quarter. Barkley ran for just 61 yards in the last two games — both losses — but already has 60 yards on 11 carries this week.

Daniel Jones has added 56 rushing yards and he’s 10-of-11 for 97 yards through the air. The only blemish on his game was a fumble that linebacker Jamin Davis recovered to set up Washington’s first points of the game.

Taylor Heinicke is 11-of-16 for 110 yards and the touchdown to McLaurin, who has four catches for 60 yards. Washington has not found the same success on the ground as the Giants and doing so would be a good way to regain control of the game in the second half.