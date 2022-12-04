Giants draw even on Saquon Barkley touchdown

Getty Images

The first quarter of Sunday’s game at MetLife Stadium belonged to the Commanders, but the second quarter has been all Giants.

Saquon Barkley ran for a 13-yard score with just under nine minutes left to play in the first half and the Giants are now tied 10-10 with the Commanders.

Barkley’s touchdown came a few plays after quarterback Daniel Jones and wide receiver Darius Slayton hooked up for a 55-yard gain. Jones is 6-of-6 for 71 yards and he’s run five times for 48 yards, but he did lose a fumble to set up a Commanders field goal in the first quarter.

The Commanders scored on their second possession as well, but a sack by Justin Ellis contributed to a three-and-out for the Washington offense on their sole possession of the second quarter.