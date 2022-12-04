Jamaal Williams scores NFL-high 14th touchdown of season, Lions lead Jaguars

Posted by Michael David Smith on December 4, 2022, 1:14 PM EST
Detroit Lions vs Jacksonville Jaguars
Lions running back Jamaal Williams keeps finding the end zone.

Williams ran for a one-yard touchdown in the first quarter today, his 14th rushing touchdown of the season, which leads the NFL in 2022. The Lions lead the Jaguars 7-0.

The Williams touchdown was set up by a fumble on the Jaguars’ first drive by Travis Etienne, who had the ball ripped out of his hands at the end of a 13-yard run.

The Lions and Jaguars are both 4-7 but are playing better football right now than their records suggest. Today it’s the Lions who are off to a better start.

  1. So much for Trevor Lawrence’s supposed coming out game against the Ravens. Inconsistent.

