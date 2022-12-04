Jaylen Waddle questionable to return with leg injury

Getty Images

The 49ers have lost their starting quarterback for the rest of Sunday’s game and now the Dolphins may be without one of their best offensive weapons, too.

Miami announced receiver Jaylen Waddle is questionable to return with a leg injury.

It’s unclear when Waddle suffered the injury. He has not caught a pass with four targets.

He entered the game second on the team with 56 receptions for 963 yards with a team-leading six touchdowns.

With the game tied 10-10 late in the second quarter, the club has gotten stagnant on offense after Trent Sherfield’s 75-yard touchdown to open the game. Things may not get much easier with Waddle off the field.