Jets cut Vikings lead to 20-15 in fourth quarter

The Jets defense has come up strong in the second half of Sunday’s game in Minneapolis, but their offense hasn’t been able to fully capitalize.

The Jets have forced three Vikings punts since halftime and the offense has driven the ball into Vikings territory all three times they’ve had the ball, but all three drives have ended with Greg Zuerlien field goal attempts. Zuerlien has hit all three of them and the Jets now trail the Vikings 20-15 with 12:30 to go in the game.

Mike White is 24-of-40 for 271 yards, including a 60-yard play by rookie wideout Garrett Wilson to set up Zuerlein’s most recent kick.

The Vikings have 10 yards on their three possessions in the second half. Generating a few more would be a good way to avoid giving up all of their 14-point halftime edge.

The Jets did lose rookie defensive end Micheal Clemons to a knee injury, but the rest of the group has stayed sharp.