Jimmy Garoppolo out for year with broken foot

Posted by Josh Alper on December 4, 2022, 7:54 PM EST
NFL: DEC 04 Dolphins at 49ers
Getty Images

49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo is done for the 2022 season.

Garoppolo left Sunday’s win over the Dolphins with a foot injury early in the first half and head coach Kyle Shanahan said after the game that Garoppolo broke his left foot. Shanahan said that the injury will end Garoppolo’s season.

Garoppolo took over as the 49ers starter after Trey Lance broke his ankle, so the team is now down to third-stringer Brock Purdy. Purdy went 25-of-37 for 210 yards, two touchdowns and an interception in the 33-17 win. They’ll work to get Purdy up to speed for his first start against the Buccaneers next Sunday.

Shanahan was aked about the prospect of Lance returning last month and said he hasn’t “been told there’s a chance, so I think things would have to be pretty drastic.” Sunday’s development was certainly a drastic one and there are sure to be more questions about the possibility of Lance getting back on the field this year.

Jacob Eason is on the practice squad and will likely move up to the No. 2 role unless the 49ers have eyes on a street free agent or someone on another team’s practice squad.

Permalink 28 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

28 responses to “Jimmy Garoppolo out for year with broken foot

  2. IN BROCK WE TRUST!! Defense still there. Run game still there. Let’s play football. Go Niners!!

  6. In real time that looked pretty bad! I hope he can recover quickly it will be very interesting what happens with Jimm G. next year.

  7. Get well soon Jimmy / Lamar.

    Burrow had serious injury too.In pocket or not, mobile or not qbs will get injured regardless.. no science to this..

  9. Wow! Just wow. And people criticized niners for drafting a QB. Jimmy G just can’t stay healthy. It’s too bad. He’s a nice likable guy but you can’t hang your hopes on him to win the super bowl if you roster is that close. He’ll play elsewhere and I’d root for him.

  10. Great guy & locker room presence but unfortunately he’s fragile – some guys are just unlucky.

  11. Poor guy seems to be jinxed .. as when healthy does enough to win games until well the injury curse strikes … will make next year very interesting as to should he stay or should he go .. and where ???

  13. I feel bad for Jimmy. He seems like a good dude and I hope all the best for him in recovery.

  14. The real problem is Trey Lance is a bust. I know he’s injured but the organization clearly doesn’t trust him and they gave up a ton to get him. They should have moved Garropalo in the off-season when they had a chance to get a 2nd round pick for him. Now they lost that pick, will have wasted 3 picks on Lance for nothing, and will need to spend another first round pick in next year’s draft. They put together a great roster but they completely botched their qb situation.

  15. I don’t mind this. Tough as a Patriots fan watching Jimmy G. tear it up for the 49ers, knowing he should have been the successor to Brady in NE. Instead, Belichick trades Jimmy G. to SF, angry that he was ordered by Kraft to play Brady over Jimmy G.

  17. Oh great… now I have to change my login ID again. Thanks for nothing, Mr. Glass.

  19. This injury certainly won’t help the 49ers but it’s still hard to see them not making a deep run in the playoffs with their defense. The only way they won’t go deep in the playoffs is if their offense suddenly goes into a deep sleep of less than 17 points a game, because I see very few teams being able to score more than 17 against them.

  22. The 49r’s are a solid team with superior Defense. I really think they need to trade for another starting QB or sign one that might be drifting out there somewhere. Not sure what the answer is, but maybe Denver would give up their QB? 😂

  23. This isn’t the kind of injury you can put down to a dude being injury prone, the human body just wasn’t meant to be contorted like that and pretty much any human’s foot would have snapped in two there. Sucks for Jimmy, hope it heals up quickly and doesn’t cost him a bunch of money this off-season. Brock Purdy looked pretty good, though.

  26. Jimmy Glass strikes again. All the talking heads are going to lose their minds. They had been penciling in the 49ers for the SB ever since they got Christian McCaffrey.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.