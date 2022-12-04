Jimmy Garoppolo ruled out with foot injury

Getty Images

The 49ers have provided an update on quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo and it’s not good news.

Garoppolo has been downgraded to out with a foot injury.

Garoppolo was sacked for a 10-yard loss to end San Francisco’s first drive and suffered the injury then. He was first examined in the sideline medical tent before he was carted to the locker room.

San Francisco initially announced Garoppolo as questionable to return with an ankle injury. They changed the injury designation when the quarterback was ruled out.

Brock Purdy — the final pick of the 2022 draft — has entered the game at quarterback for the 49ers. He threw a 3-yard touchdown to fullback Kyle Juszczyk to give San Francisco a 10-7 lead.

Dolphins kicker Jason Sanders nailed a 43-yard field goal to tie the score at 10 with 10:14 left in the second quarter.