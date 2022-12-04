John Harbaugh: Not a season-ending injury for Lamar Jackson

Getty Images

The Ravens lost quarterback Lamar Jackson early in Sunday’s win over the Broncos. They won’t lose him for the rest of the season.

After the game, coach John Harbaugh told reporters that the situation isn’t season-ending.

Harbaugh said it’s a matter of “days” to “weeks” to Jackson. Further testing is coming on Monday.

Tyler Huntley led the Ravens to victory on Sunday, and the team believes in Huntley. But he’s still not Lamar Jackson, and the team isn’t quite the same without him.

The Ravens visit the Steelers next Sunday.