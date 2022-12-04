John Harbaugh: Not a season-ending injury for Lamar Jackson

Posted by Mike Florio on December 4, 2022, 4:25 PM EST
The Ravens lost quarterback Lamar Jackson early in Sunday’s win over the Broncos. They won’t lose him for the rest of the season.

After the game, coach John Harbaugh told reporters that the situation isn’t season-ending.

Harbaugh said it’s a matter of “days” to “weeks” to Jackson. Further testing is coming on Monday.

Tyler Huntley led the Ravens to victory on Sunday, and the team believes in Huntley. But he’s still not Lamar Jackson, and the team isn’t quite the same without him.

The Ravens visit the Steelers next Sunday.

  2. For all the grief Allen receives for taking hits, he hasn’t missed games since his rookie year (when he was injured in the pocket). Meanwhile, faster QBs like Murray and Jackson continue to miss games in multiple seasons. I think it’s related to size. Jackson not small, but is much smaller than Allen who is the size of an edge player. Maybe it catches up with Allen, but not as quickly as Murray and Jackson.

