Josh Jacobs officially active for Raiders

Word on Sunday morning was that Raiders running back Josh Jacobs would be able to play against the Chargers despite a calf injury and that has proven to be correct.

Jacobs was not on the Raiders’ inactive list that was released 90 minutes ahead of kickoff. That means the league’s leading rusher will be trying to keep things rolling after picking up 303 total yards of offense last weekend.

Cornerback Tyler Hall, running back Brittain Brown, tight end Jesper Horsted, defensive tackle Neil Farrell, defensive tackle Kendall Vickers, and defensive tackle Andrew Billings were on the Raiders’ inactive list.

The Chargers had three players listed as questionable on their final injury report. Safety Nasir Adderley (thumb), defensive tackle Breiden Fehoko (illness), and linebacker Drue Tranquill (illness) are all in the lineup.

Quarterback Easton Stick, wide receiver Jason Moore Jr., running back Sony Michel, center Corey Linsley, tackle Trey Pipkins III, and wide receiver Mike Williams are inactive.