Lions crush Jaguars 40-14

Posted by Michael David Smith on December 4, 2022, 3:59 PM EST
Jacksonville Jaguars v Detroit Lions
We can say something today that we haven’t often said in December: The Detroit Lions are playing very good football.

The Lions crushed the Jaguars 40-14 today, winning for the fourth time in their last five games.

Jared Goff had an outstanding game, completing 31 of 41 passes for 340 yards, with two touchdowns and no interceptions. Goff has had an excellent season, and is as responsible as anyone for how well the Lions are playing right now.

Lions receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown had another outstanding game as well, and the Lions’ running game of D'Andre Swift and Jamaal Williams looked good as well.

Not much can be said about the Jaguars: They stunk today, and fell to 4-8.

But the 5-7 Lions are not out of playoff contention just yet, and Dan Campbell’s team is playing meaningful football in December.

  2. This Lions team is finally healthy…and a healthy Lions team is a dangerous team, especially with the defense playing better. And even though their record is 5-7, remember that they almost beat the Vikings and Bills this season. I don’t think anybody wants to play this team right now…

  3. Meh, the Jag’s are a terrible team one of the worst in football. Along with my Raiders of course.

  6. This game really wasn’t Trevor Lawrence’s fault. The rest of the team was completely awful however.

  7. The Lions are going to be an problem if Campbell can clean up a few of his clock management issues that reared their head last week against Buffalo at the end of the game. They’re a very fun team to watch.

  9. Never thought I would ever see the word “Lions” in front of the word “crush” in a headline. Good going Lions!

  10. Many of us in Buffalo view the Lions as the NFC Bills. Similar cities, tragic sports history. It felt like crap beating them on Thanksgiving because I didn’t want to see Campbell and the boys lose.

