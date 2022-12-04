Lions crush Jaguars 40-14

Getty Images

We can say something today that we haven’t often said in December: The Detroit Lions are playing very good football.

The Lions crushed the Jaguars 40-14 today, winning for the fourth time in their last five games.

Jared Goff had an outstanding game, completing 31 of 41 passes for 340 yards, with two touchdowns and no interceptions. Goff has had an excellent season, and is as responsible as anyone for how well the Lions are playing right now.

Lions receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown had another outstanding game as well, and the Lions’ running game of D'Andre Swift and Jamaal Williams looked good as well.

Not much can be said about the Jaguars: They stunk today, and fell to 4-8.

But the 5-7 Lions are not out of playoff contention just yet, and Dan Campbell’s team is playing meaningful football in December.