Lions will use Jameson Williams as a gunner on the punt team

Posted by Mike Florio on December 4, 2022, 12:47 PM EST
Seattle Seahawks v Detroit Lions
Getty Images

Remember when receiver Jameson Williams looked miserable after being drafted by the Lions?

Today, he may have a reason to feel that way.

Jay Glazer of Fox Sports reports that Williams, in the first game of his NFL career due to a torn ACL suffered during the 2021 college season, will be a gunner on the punt team. Seriously.

Said Fox’s Howie Long in response, “That’s why Detroit struggles.”

Williams reportedly will be on a snap count on offense. If they’re willing to expose him to injury as a punt gunner, why not just let him play offense without limitations?

Permalink 5 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

5 responses to “Lions will use Jameson Williams as a gunner on the punt team

  1. Barry Sanders, Calvin Johnson, and one day Jameson Williams…

    All retired early to avoid continuing their careers in Detroit

  3. As long as they only do it a few times I’m good with it. It shows the team that nobody is too good to play special teams if it helps the team win. He was great at it at Alabama.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.