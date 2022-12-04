Malik Hooker has interception, now fumble returned for a TD vs. his former team

Posted by Charean Williams on December 4, 2022, 10:58 PM EST
On revenge Sunday in the NFL, Malik Hooker has gotten his.

The Cowboys safety had a 26-yard interception return that led to a field goal in the first half. In the fourth quarter, he likely has iced the game with a fumble return for a touchdown.

The Cowboys lead 34-19 with 13:34 left.

Matt Ryan completed a 6-yard pass to Mo Alie-Cox before Damone Clark punched the ball out. Hooker picked up the loose ball and ran 38 yards to the end zone.

It was his first career touchdown.

The Colts made Hooker the 15th overall choice in 2017, and he spent four injury-plagued seasons there before signing with the Cowboys last year.

The Cowboys had taken a 21-19 on Michael Gallup‘s 3-yard touchdown from Dak Prescott.

It came four plays after the Colts thought they had a second interception of Prescott. Isaiah Rodgers looked like he had made a diving pick, and when he got up to run, Colts linebacker Zaire Franklin hit CeeDee Lamb with a blindside block.

An expedited replay review showed the ball hit the ground before Rodgers picked it, and Franklin’s illegal block tacked on 15 yards.

