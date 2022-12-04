Matthew Stafford to IR underscores disaster scenario for Rams, NFL

December 4, 2022
Once upon a time, the folks in Hollywood loved making disaster movies. Now, the primary local NFL team is starring in one.

Already at 3-8 through 11 games, the Rams are one of the worst defending Super Bowl champions of all time. (Of course, several franchises out there would love to have that title.) And with quarterback Matthew Stafford now on injured reserve, it won’t get any better for the Rams.

It also won’t get any better for the NFL.

Today’s game against the Seahawks has a small regional footprint. But the next three, all of which Stafford will miss, land in major, national, standalone, non-flex-able spots.

Thursday night, December 8: Raiders at Rams.

Monday night, December 19: Rams at Packers.

Christmas Day: Broncos at Rams.

Stink, stank, stunk.

And there’s nothing that can be done about it. The Rams are stuck. The NFL is stuck. The viewing public is stuck.

The good news is that maybe something like this will cause the NFL to become even more creative when it comes to late-season scheduling. With Sunday-to-Monday flexes in the offing, why not make it a possibility for any and all standalone, nationally-televised games from Thanksgiving through the end of the regular season?

Moving games to different days has been frowned upon by the league, given that fans routinely schedule trips to faraway cities in order to attend. With that line being crossed in the looming Sunday-Monday/Monday-Sunday shift, why not fully embrace it?

It’s a question that could become very salient as we suffer through a trio of Rams games involving a Rams team that is a far cry from the Rams team that won the Super Bowl earlier this year.

11 responses to “Matthew Stafford to IR underscores disaster scenario for Rams, NFL

  2. Ram’s still have a lot to lose for. Many say they don’t have any draft picks. They have 11 in 2023. They own the 5th and 6th rounds. Tom Brady was a 6th round pick by the way.

  3. Now it’s time to capitalize on your gift from Stafford, Detroit.

    I believe the Lioms have the inside track to the 2nd pick.

    Rams-Broncos game December 18th will decide picks 2-5.

    Bears had a top 3 pick gift wrapped for them but they didn’t shut down Fields like they should’ve. If they lose out on Will Anderson or a massive trade down because of it they will have a tough time dealing with the Lioms for the next 5 years.

  4. Remember when people bashed Seattle, calling them a one year dynasty? At least they had consistency, and were a team that played hard, even through turmoil & injuries!

  7. I don’t know about everyone else but I really enjoy watching the Rams lose and will definitely be tuned in to all of those games.

  8. The Rams have some big contracts that are going to hurt them for the next few years.
    With trading away all those pics they got good players but those players will age out so in another couple of years the Rams are going to be an old team.

    It may take them several years to recover.
    If they start out poorly next year they should consider trading away assets

  10. This is just history repeating itself – another failed attempt to plant an NFL franchise in the Los Angeles area. Not even gifting the Rams a Super Bowl like the league did last year (thanks refs!) could make L.A. a successful market for a franchise. It was a miracle Stafford somehow won a championship with the Rams (they win in spite of him, not because of him). Now Stafford is back to doing Stafford things.

  11. Given the Rams traded away so many top picks, have a bad cap situation with aging stat players they’re going to be bad for several years going forward . It’s going to take more than a couple of seasons to dig out of the hole LA has dug for themselves, I don’t see how they can compete in the NFCW over the next 3YRs. SEA has a ton of picks n cap space, AZ just needs to get healthy but has a lot of cap space n picks n they’re likely to add another 2nd rd pick trading Humphries given the development of Josh Jones clearing more cap space n SF has none of those but they do have a defense n some weapons. Rams are in a bad spot.

